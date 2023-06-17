Scarlett Johansson reacts to attending Asteroid City Cannes premiere with husband Colin Jost; ‘It’s so fun’

Scarlett Johansson, the celebrated Hollywood star has always kept her love life under wraps. As you may know, the Black Widow star is married to renowned TV host-comedian, Colin Jost. However, the couple has always kept their relationship strictly private, and are rarely spotted making public appearances together. But recently, at the Cannes Films Festival 2023, Johansson and Jost broke the tradition and made a glamorous red carpet appearance together, as they attended the premiere of the actress's latest outing, Asteroid City.

Scarlett Johansson opens up attending Cannes 2023 with hubby Colin Jost

In a recent exclusive chat with People, the famous actress who is all excited about the theatrical release of her ambitious project Asteroid City, spoke extensively about her Cannes 2023 experience. Scarlett Johansson also spoke about walking on the Cannes red carpet with her hubby Colin Jost, and stated that it was 'so much fun'.

"It was awesome. I mean, personally, it is always fun when you are not just explaining it to them over the phone, but you're living your life together, these big profound moments," stated Johansson, who is clearly happy that she got to share the big moment with her life partner. "There was a familial feeling with the whole cast. So everybody's spouses are all friends with each other. It was really great. It was just a very singular experience," she added.

Jason Schwartzman about bonding with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson's Asteroid City co-star Jason Schwartzman, who spoke to people, revealed how he bonded with the actress's husband Colin Jost after attending the Cannes Films Festival. "Just as a weird side, I looked back and he gave me this look, and I'll never forget it. So I feel like I connected with him first, he was the first person I saw — like a baby being born," recalled the actor.

About Asteroid City

As reported earlier, the movie, which is helmed by Wes Anderson, is set in a fictional town in America in 1955. Along with Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman, Asteroid City features a stellar star cast including Tom Hanks Matt Dillon, Maya Hawke, and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Scarlett Johansson looks cozy in Prada gown alongside Colin Jost for Asteroid City premiere