Scarlett Johansson recalls visiting Jeremy Renner after accident with Chris Evans: ‘I was so happy to see him’

Scarlett Johansson, the popular Hollywood actress shares a warm bond with her Avengers co-stars, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner. After the end of the movie franchise, the Marvel stars had a small reunion last month, after Johansson and Evans visited Renner, who is currently on his road to recovery after getting involved in an almost-fatal accident in January. In her recent interview with Variety, Scarlett Johansson revealed that she and Chris Evans took a road trip to Los Angeles last month, especially to meet Jeremy Renner.

Scarlett Johansson about visiting Jeremy Renner after accident with Chris Evans

In her chat with Variety, Scarlett Johansson extensively spoke about visiting Jeremy Renner after the terrible accident, along with their Avengers co-star and close friend, Chris Evans. "I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally," recalled the Black Widow star.

"He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot," added Scarlett Johansson.

Chris Evans about meeting Jeremy Renner

The Captain America actor, who recalled the trio's long-awaited meeting that happened last month, revealed it was a happy reunion. "No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs. Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring," stated Chris Evans in his chat with Variety.

About Jeremy Renner's accident

The Hawkeye actor met with a massive car accident on January 1, 2023, after a 7-ton snowcat ran over him. Jeremy Renner suffered orthopedic injuries, broke more than 30 bones, and blunt chest trauma while trying to reach his nephew who was stuck in a snowdrift. However, the popular star's health condition improved in no time, and he is set to bounce back stronger.

