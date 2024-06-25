Scarlett Johansson Reflects On Sharing Screen With Channing Tatum In Their Upcoming Movie Fly Me To The Moon: 'It Felt Like It Was...' 

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her experience sharing the screen with her co-star Channing Tatum in their upcoming romantic comedy movie Fly Me to the Moon.

Johansson shared that she had met Tatum in the past, but they hadn't spent much time together. However, she said when they finally came together for the table read, she felt their connection was "natural," almost like they already knew each other. Read on further to know more details.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson and her co-star Channing Tatum shared their thoughts on sharing the screen in their upcoming romantic comedy film Fly Me to the Moon.

In the movie, Johansson plays the role of Kelly Jones, a marketing whiz whose path crosses with a NASA employee, Cole Davis (Tatum).

The actress revealed that even though she had only met Tatum briefly in the past when they finally came together for the table read, she felt their connection was "natural," almost like they already knew each other. The project marks the first collaboration between the two.

Johansson mentioned that she and her co-star share some mutual friends, have daughters around the same age, and even have experienced similar life challenges, noting, "We’ve all kind of been through some similar stuff, so it was just like, ‘OK, tell me about what happened to you.’”



Channing Tatum says it was 'fun' watching Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost act together in the movie

During their candid chat with the outlet, Channing Tatum revealed that it was "fun" to see Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, act together in the film. For the unversed, Jost makes a cameo in Fly Me to the Moon.

Tatum said he noticed their great dynamic and how much they respect each other, noting that it was "actually really beautiful" to see them on set.

He continued, "I get the third show, what’s happening, in between the two of them, and it was real fun. The unsaid spoken stuff. They were super sweet, and you could tell they really respect each other."

Greg Berlanti's film follows Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), a marketing expert hired to boost NASA's public image. However, she ended up complicating things for launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum). To satisfy the White House, Kelly is tasked to stage a fake moon landing as a backup plan in case the real mission fails.

Fly Me to the Moon will hit theaters on July 12, 2024.