Scarlett Johansson REVEALS all OG Avengers stars have group tattoo except THIS actor; Calls him ‘party pooper’

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up and revealed that the OG Avengers group has matching tattoos except for 1 actor. Scroll down to find out who he is.

Actress and Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and got candid about her marriage to Colin Jost, the new film Black Widow and much more. While chatting with Meyers, the 36-year-old actress looked back at a hilarious idea that Marvel fans would love! At the culmination of Avengers Endgame, the main Avengers cast got a group tattoo (reportedly, the Avengers logo.) Well, one cast member opted out of the ink and Scarlett revealed who! “We have an ‘Avengers’ tattoo,” Scarlett said.

“The only person who doesn’t have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he’s lame, basically. We tried to get him to do it. We said, what about if we do it in white ink…if we did it in water … he just shut it down.” She added, “He’s such a party pooper! I mean, a big party pooper!” You can see the video here:

Later on in the chat, the actress opened up about her husband Colin Jost. the 36-year-old actress opened up about her husband Colin Jost's unique sense of humour as she recalled the "creepy" first gift he gave her. She said, "The first thing he ever got me was, I guess he went on some trip...when he did stand-up he goes all over the place and then he'll go to, like, these weird little antique malls and stuff and find haunting presents for people," "And he got me a bullfrog, like, a taxidermy bullfrog playing I think like the banjo or something like that", said Johansson. She further also added how the gift came with a card that said "Hi Scarlett."

Also Read: Tom Holland shares a message for former co-star Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow’s release; See what he said

Share your comment ×