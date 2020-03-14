Scarlett Johansson REVEALS Black Widow's Avengers: Endgame death earlier had Harry Potter like chase sequence

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson revealed that the initial shooting for Black Widow's death in Avengers: Endgame featured a Harry Potter like chase sequence. Read below to know more about what Scarlett had to share about the now iconic MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) moment.

Avengers: Endgame will forever be remembered as the movie where Iron Man sacrificed his entire being to bring balance to the universe, by defeating Thanos. However, another OG 6 Avengers gave up her life so that Hawkeye could earn the Soul Stone required for the Infinity Gauntlet and that's the beloved Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff made the ultimate sacrifice in what was a heartbreaking scene as she tricks Clint Barton, who has a wife and kids, from offering himself. But, did you know, Nat's death sequence was initially shot to be extremely gory and action-packed?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Scarlett Johansson broke down the now iconic MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) moment by revealing that she and Jeremy Renner had originally filmed a chase sequence with an "army of Dementor-type creatures." Potterheads will know of Dementors to be one of the deadliest magical creatures from the Harry Potter Universe. "I was thinking, 'Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look,'" Scarlett quipped. However, as the sequence felt too heavy for Avengers: Endgame, which was already jam-packed with action scenes, Johansson and Renner ended up reshooting the sequence as a quieter and more emotional confrontation.

"We wanted to leave [the audience] with the weight of that loss and the shock of it," the 35-year-old actress shared with EW.

Were you satisfied with how Black Widow's story arc ended in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, we will get to see Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff one more time as the Oscar-winning actress stars in Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt and Ray Winstone in pivotal roles.

Black Widow is slated to release in India on April 30, 2020.

