Scarlett Johansson reveals how her daughter is getting along with little brother Cosmo: She’s neutral about it

Scarlett Johansson may have gotten used to being a mother of two, but it's taking her 7-year-old daughter, Rose, a bit longer to understand there's a new person in the home. The Sing 2 actress, who has a four-month-old daughter Cosmo with husband Colin Jost, shared her daughter's response to the new baby.

The actor said, “I would say she’s pretty neutral about it, which I think is a good thing,” she says on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show as per Entertainment Tonight. “She’ll come home and she’s talking a mile a minute and I have to stop and remind her, ‘Say hi to your brother.' And she goes, 'He’s so cute,’ and is going on and on.” The actress adds: “I think being seven is pretty psychedelic.” However, Johansson also tells DeGeneres that her kid is unconcerned about his older sister. “He just discovered his feet which is like the biggest thing ever,” she quips.

When it comes to parenting approaches, the A-lister says that she is more rigid than her spouse, who is "so easy going." As per ET, Johansson, 37, and Jost, 39, married in 2020 and had their first child in August. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson will portray Ash, a teenage porcupine punk rocker, and Bono will play Clay Calloway, a white-maned aging lion who was once a rock great hero until his wife died away, in Sing 2.

Sing 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

