Scarlett Johansson Reveals How She Landed Jurassic World Role After 10 Years of Trying; ‘I’m Available’

After almost ten years, Scarlett Johansson has finally landed the role of Zora Bennet in the Jurassic World film series. Johansson has been a loyal fan of this franchise for years. The movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, will be released on July 2, 2025.

Recently, Johansson stated that she had been actively pursuing a role in the franchise for years, often reminding her agents about her interest in the project when a new one was being made.

In an interview with Variety, she mentioned that whenever she heard a report about the Jurassic World project, she'd let them know, "Hey, I'm available."

Her love for Jurassic Park dates back to her childhood. In fact, when she was young, she slept in a themed pup tent for a year in the bedroom that she shared with her sibling. She said, "I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year."

Her long stint as an admirer of the series led her to an important meeting with Steven Spielberg, director of the 1993 original film. In their conversation, both caught up before continuing on to Jurassic World.

Spielberg knew that Johansson was a die-hard fan of the franchise and admitted that this served to fuel her further enthusiasm for being part of the saga.

The Black Widow actress said, "We spent hours just catching up, and then at some point, Spielberg said, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to talk about Jurassic. Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?’" to which Johansson recalled replying, "I said, ‘It’s true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.’"

Advertisement

Johansson earlier stated that she was so determined to join the franchise that she would even have taken a minor role, one of which involved her character's elimination early in the film. But she has landed a much more significant role of a former mercenary leading a group of scientists on a dangerous mission involving dinosaurs in the upcoming film now.

Scarlett Johansson will appear on the big screens as Zora Bennet in Jurassic World Rebirth on July 2, 2025.