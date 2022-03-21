Scarlett Johansson reveals the ‘one thing’ she doesn't want her kids to know about her

Scarlett Johansson revealed a personal detail about herself that she hopes her children Rose Dauriac, seven, and Cosmo Jost, seven months, never discover. The 37-year-old Black Widow actress said on Wednesday's edition of The Drew Barrymore Show that she feels ashamed to have started smoking as a youngster.

"My daughter may have asked me this before," the Lucy star admitted as per Daily Mail. "I used to smoke when I was younger and I'm so ashamed. I just don't want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool 'cause she can never, ever, ever smoke." She added: "So yeah, I just hope she never figures that out." The five-time Golden Globe winner then remarked that when parents 'forbid' their children from doing certain things, their children don't do them.

However, Johansson also discussed her greatest irrationality and when she feels the most competitive while addressing more of Barrymore's questions during The Final 5 section. Aside from confessing to her earlier concern of never working again after finishing a project, the Marriage Story provided a rare insight into her home life with Colin Jost. The mother-of-two said that she becomes competitive while playing Backgammon with the SNL actor, 39, who she claims 'annoyingly wins' every time.

Meanwhile, Colin and Scarlett originally met in 2006 when she was a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but they really clicked when she returned to host in 2017. She previously married Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until their divorce in 2011, and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017.

