Scarlett Johansson REVEALS the reason why making Black Widow was 'extremely stressful'

Scarlett Johansson, who stars in and executive produces Black Widow, in a recent interview for Total Film, is sharing her honest thoughts on why she felt it was "extremely stressful" to make the highly-awaited MCU (Marvel Studios) movie. For the unversed, Black Widow takes place before Avengers: Infinity War and after Captain America: Civil War, with the magnanimous rift amongst the Avengers due to Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers aka Captain America's (Chris Evans) fallout.

Given that Natasha Romanoff was left to her own devices, Scarlett explained, "It gave us the opportunity to really show her when she's kind of off her game, you know? Because of that, anything was possible." Johansson revealed that she was a part of script meetings right from the start as the team commenced to figure out how Natasha's origins were going to be delved into. "You're trying to map out all of this... which is actually extremely stressful [chuckles] because there's no guidelines."

The 36-year-old actress further shared how she believes that MCU fans will "respond to" Black Widow as flashbacks of an earlier part of her life brings added poignancy to her final act in Avengers: Endgame. For Scarlett, Black Widow's goal was for fans "to feel satisfied with this story; that they could maybe have some resolution, I think, with this character's death, in a way. It felt like people wanted that." Black Widow's director Cate Shortland agreed with Johansson's views, adding, "We did feel that we had to honour her death."

Also starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, Black Widow is slated to release in the US on July 9.

