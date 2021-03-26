Scarlett Johansson REVEALS which pivotal OG 6 scene changed her mind about The Avengers NOT being 'a disaster'

Scarlett Johansson was brutally honest in a recent interview about how she was originally of the opinion that The Avengers was not going to work.

As a movie buff, it's hard to think about a time when the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) didn't exist. But if we dial back to a few years prior when The Avengers was just about to release in 2012, it wouldn't be surprising if many had their doubts about the unthinkable vision these films aimed for; aligning the mightiest superheroes under one roof.

In a recent interview with The Gentlewoman, Scarlett Johansson confessed how deeply sceptical she was about The Avengers when Joss Whedon first pitched to her after starring in Iron Man 2; her first go-around at Black Widow. Scarlett recalled, "Even the thought of all of us together in our superhero costumes sounded like it was going to be a disaster. Not a disaster, but, like, What is this? What is this?" However, Johansson's mindset turned positive when she filmed, along with the other OG 6 Avengers, the iconic '360 shot' sequence during The Battle of New York in The Avengers. Scarlett recounted how they were doing the '360 shot,' standing in the rubble of Grand Central in the midst of an alien onslaught and all of them were ready saying, "Here we go, this is it."

"And then they showed us the playback, and I think that was the moment that all of us, finally, after six months of shooting, were, 'Oh, this is going to work. I think this is going to work,'" Scarlett disclosed to The Gentlewoman. And "work out" it did! The Avengers went on to become a massive success story earning a staggering USD 1.5 billion at the worldwide box-office while also being critically acclaimed and an instant fan-favourite. The Joss Whedon directorial played a massive role in furthering the MCU dream and what fans got in return was a decade worth of entertainment, which continues on with a new, diverse array of superheroes saving the world.

Meanwhile, we'll get to see Scarlett Johansson one more time as Natasha Romanoff in her much-awaited solo movie Black Widow, which is slated for a July 9 release.

