Scarlett Johansson REVEALS why she was 'so protective' of her pregnancies with Rose and Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about how she dealt with her pregnancy with both her kids Rose and Cosmo by particularly staying away from the public eye. While speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview, Johansson spoke about being aware of how women in Hollywood are put under a microscope, particularly when pregnant and how damaging it is.

The actress who recently welcomed her second child, baby boy Cosmo with husband Colin Jost last year, revealed why she was extremely protective during pregnancy. She told Vanity Fair, "I’ve been so protective of both pregnancies, not wanting to feel scrutinized in the public eye. I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative."

The actress further added that the judgement put on pregnant women is "crazy" and maintained, "I feel like a lot of things have moved forward in the past five years in terms of women’s empowerment, but that thing remains sort of in the Dark Ages. So much judgment, it’s crazy", via Vanity Fair.

While Johansson welcomed her second baby last year, she is also a mother to her 7-year-old daughter Rose. Johansson has had eventful past two years as she not only had a pandemic wedding but also welcomed a baby during the same. The actress was recently honoured with an award at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards where she stated that staying home amid the pandemic gave her the time to enjoy the early stages of motherhood.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson REVEALS the biggest challenge she faced while shooting her first MCU film