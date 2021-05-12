Scarlett Johansson’s latest MCU outing Black Widow to release in India on THIS day

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow, which is the latest theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe outing after Avengers Endgame will release in India and worldwide on this day.

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe has restricted itself theatrically after the blockbuster release that was Avengers Endgame. Marvel has lined up an entire phase 4 theatrically, but the COVID outbreak led to the film theaters shutting down worldwide, especially in America and India. Marvel chose to release their streaming stories, including WandaVision, The Falcon, and the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Loki series. The shows garnered huge applause from the audience worldwide and the stories related to the MCU kept moving forward. Now the bosses at Disney have decided to unveil Black Widow to audiences worldwide theatrically and otherwise.

In unprecedented times, many studios around the globe partnered with their streaming wing to release the films simultaneously in theater and online. No one producer in the world can be confident that audiences would line up amidst COVID for cinema, and Tenet’s disappointing box office sealed the thought. Black Widow will be releasing on 9 July in theaters worldwide including India. Producers are gearing up for an epic release format by dubbing the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada for a Pan India run. The film will also get released on the streaming giant simultaneously.

The idea of theatrical release in India at the time is seemingly shallow because the country is severely affected by COVID 19 and movie theaters are mostly shut. It is a hopeful call to think that July could be an open window for a theatrical run only if the COVID surge gets curbed and the governmental instructions of lockdowns are lifted from the entire country. Theaters across the country have suffered massive losses in the last year and have a lot of big releases lined up for when they open.

