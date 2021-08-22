Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer RESPONDS to Disney over the latter’s move to avoid trial in Black Widow lawsuit

Scarlett Johannson’s lawyer has retaliated after Disney made their move in the lawsuit that Johansson filed against the studio. For the unversed, Scarlett is suing Disney over the release of her movie Black Widow, whose hybrid release, as claimed by Johansson, has made her miss out on profits that she could earn with a proper theatrical release.

According to Just Jared, the financial dispute arose when she sued the studio claiming that she could earn better profits with the movie’s theatrical release which she has to miss out on due to the movie’s release on both the streaming platform Disney+ and in theatres. However, as per Deadline, via Just Jared, Disney had responded to the lawsuit appealing the case shall move into arbitration. As per Disney’s lawyers, it was previously agreed that “all claims ‘arising out of, in connection with, or relating to’ Scarlett Johansson’s acting services for Black Widow would be submitted to confidential, binding arbitration in New York.” Hence, they are moving forward with the step of arbitration.

However, as per Just Jared, in a very recent statement to Deadline, Johansson’s lawyer John Berlinski has stated that the studio is “predictably trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration”, after “initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson.” He continued the statement by asking questions to Disney over “Marvel’s promises to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release ‘like it’s other films’”. He noted that the promise “had everything to do with guaranteeing that Disney wouldn’t cannibalize box office receipts in order to boost Disney+ subscriptions.”

In the later part of the statement, Berlinski said Scarlett’s team looks forward to “presenting the overwhelming evidence” that will support their case.

ALSO READ: Black Widow: Here’s when Scarlett Johansson’s superhero movie is slated to RELEASE in India