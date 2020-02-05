Scarlett Johansson says being a mom 'invaluably helped' her for Marriage Story & Jojo Rabbit roles

Marriage Story actress spoke to People.com about being able to effortlessly portray a mother on screen as she is a mother in her real life.

The Marriage Story actress spoke to People about being able to effortlessly portray a mother on screen as she is a mother in her real life. The actress who has a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac, said that being a mother in real life helped her invaluably as she could easily relation to being a protective mother, who wants to make sure that the child is safe and happy. The stunning actress, Scarlett Johansson who essays the character called Black Widow in the Marvel films, said that before, Marriage Story, and Jojo Rabbit, she never had to shoot with young kids.

Eventually, with the two films, the Black Widow star had to play a protective and daunting mother. In Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, the Hollywood actress, Scarlett Johansson essays a German mother who is risking it all by hiding a Jewish girl in her bedroom. The situation in Jojo Rabbit is set in the during World War II era, where it takes a character essayed by Johansson to show her human side and her first instinct of being a mother steps in. The other film, Marriage Story, which was a Netflix release, saw Scarlett Johansson's character stuck in an unhappy marriage, with Adam Driver's character. The story is extremely heart-warming and moving in more ways than one.

The couple through a divorce, but does not want the child to get affected by their separation. The film by Noah Baumbach, sees the heart-breaking moments when not just a couple separates, but when parents part ways. The lead actress says, that her being a mother in real life made her understand these characters really well.

