Scarlett Johansson says HFPA members behavior ‘Bordered on sexual harassment’; Slams Golden Globes 2022

In a recent chain of events, NBC has altogether canceled the 2022 Golden Globes amidst the intense scrutiny surrounding Hollywood Foreign Press Association. During the 2021 broadcast of Golden Globes, HFPA members addressed the issue regarding lack of cultural diversity as there was not one black member in all of the jury consisting of international journalists. Several other Hollywood celebrities like Sacha Baron Cohen, Tina Fey, Mark Ruffalo, and Scarlett Johansson have criticised the committee for their lack of diversity and other behavioral issues that ‘bordered on sexual harassment’ for Scarlett.

As per Scarlett’s statement reported by Deadline, she said, “As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences,". Further shining the light on her experiences with the organization, Scarlett said, “HFPA was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit."

HFPA is bearing the brunt of overlooking the changes that were supposed to be made with the contemporary times be it the diversity or behavioral patterns towards women. Concluding her statement on the issue, Black Widow actress said, “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

