Scarlett Johansson says it would take a 'Marvel miracle' for her to come back as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson’s run as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was quite exemplary. She started playing the legendary character in Iron Man 2 and was a part of the Avengers team till her exit in Avengers: Endgame. With a solo Black Widow movie being her last outing as the character, the actress has never looked back at the Marvel franchise.

However, fans have still been clamoring to see her again in the role, and the multiverse concept that is the core of Marvel’s current phase has the ability to allow such fan service as well. But is Scarlett Johansson willing to come back into the Marvel fold again?

Scarlett Johannson on her miraculous return to MCU

In a recent interview with TODAY, Scarlett Johansson was questioned about her potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the possibility of her taking up the role of Black Widow again.

The actress was skeptical of such a return happening now as she feels that she has left the role quite behind and it will be a literal miracle for her to return as Black Widow seeing that the character died in Avengers: Endgame.

“It would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel. But who knows?” the Jojo Rabbit actress told TODAY.

Scarlett was quite cheeky in her response in which she may have denied the possibility of a potential return to the franchise but by specifically leaving out a chance for such a thing to happen.

Scarlett Johansson on a future collaboration with Marvel

Having been a stalwart of the Marvel franchise for many years, Scarlett did have a small tiff with the franchise over the digital release of her last outing in the solo Black Widow film. The company’s decision to release her film digitally would have seen the Asteroid City actress lose out on the back-end deal that she had with the franchise for that movie.

This little dispute seems to be resolved now as the Under The Skin actress is now up for a future collaboration with the giant franchise.

“I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there’s just an incredible wealth of stories there,” she told TODAY about her plans with the franchise. “Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting.”

The chance of Scarlett Johansson returning as Black Widow may be slim, but the possibility of her being a producer or in another behind-the-scenes role in the franchise won’t be quite impossible.

