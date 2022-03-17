Scarlett Johansson says she wouldn't have dated Colin Jost in high school; Here's why

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost may be the ideal couple now but according to the actress, their love story would not have happened had they met each other in high school. Johansson recently appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show during which she reacted to one viral photo of her husband Colin from his high school days that first appeared on SNL.

During one of the episodes of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment, Colin's high-school photo was shared which showcased the comedian in a funny hairdo. Recently, as Scarlett appeared on Drew's talk show to discuss her new beauty care line, the actress revealed her reaction to her husband's high-school snap rather hilariously.

When asked if she thinks they have would have dated in high school, the Black Widow star instantaneously quipped, "I don't think so." She further revealed why adding, "Firstly, my brother had that same haircut ... both of my brothers and I just can't. There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like 'I'll try this.'"

Scarlett and Colin got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating and tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Johansson's home in Palisades, New York. The couple also welcomed their first child together, son Cosmo in August last year. The announcement of their son's birth was made by Jost on his Instagram. Johansson is also a mother to her 7-year-old daughter Rose whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauria.

