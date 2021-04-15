Scarlett Johansson says she's never needed to 'trick' her 6 year old daughter into eating healthy.

Scarlett Johansson, who is a doting mum to her 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, recently opened up about the little one's eating habits.

Scarlett Johansson is the fierce Black Widow onscreen but off it, she's just yet another doting mum. The actress who is a mum to her 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, recently opened up about the little one's eating habits and her love for veggies. Well, while no child loves vegetables at first, Scarlett revealed that she's never needed to trick her daughter into eating healthy like most parents do.

Speaking to People, Scarlett said, "It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy." She revealed that she follows the 'one bite rule' which she learned from her own mum. "I think (it‘s best) just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore — Everybody has a different palate,” the MCU actress said.

Scarlett co-parents daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. She added, "I’ve never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn’t like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. I’m just like, ’If you don’t like carrots, you don’t have to eat them.’ But just offer a variety as much as possible. And then I think, as you get older your palate develops, and you get out of those habits."

The actress welcomed Rose in 2014 and got married to Romain Dauriac the same year. This was Scarlett's second marriage. However, it did not end well as the actress and Romain divorced in 2017. Scarlett is now happily married to Colin Jost.

