Scarlett Johansson Shares Early Dating Advice for Her 10-Year-Old Daughter, Rose

Scarlett Johansson is sharing early dating lessons with her 10-year-old daughter, Rose. On Tuesday's Today with Jenna and Friends, January 21st, the star of Black Widow described how she recently explained to her daughter the process of ghosting.

Johansson's daughter had just cut all communication and simply ghosted, leaving a boy hurt. She explained that her daughter, instead of speaking about her feelings, simply cut communication without saying anything to the boy who liked her.

The Avengers actress took this as an opportunity to teach Rose about how ghosting makes someone feel really confused and insecure. She began, "I just had this conversation with my 10-year-old daughter about ghosting because there was this little boy that liked her, and then she wasn't feeling the same."

"She just stopped talking to him straight up and he felt terrible. And I was telling her, I introduced the ghosting concept," Johansson said.

She added, "Honestly, being ghosted is awful because you're just left with no answers at all and you're thinking, 'Oh my god, did I do something?' It could haunt you for years."

Johansson reflected on her own experiences and admitted that she, too, had been ghosted by people in the past and done the same because of her discomfort with confrontation. The 40-year-old actress said, "It really makes the other person feel terrible about themselves. It kind of sets them on this spiral."

The Lost in Translation actress also admitted that honesty in relationships is what she would prefer; even though the breakup is awkward, honesty is much better than leaving a person unanswered.

Scarlett Johansson shares Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac while also being mother to 3-year-old Cosmo, whom she shares with husband Colin Jost.

