Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow POSTPONES release to a new date; Eternals retains its November release

Disney has announced new release dates for highly-awaited films like Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, which will be releasing in theatres and streaming on Disney+ on the same day.

Looks like Marvel Studios/Disney is taking note of Wonder Woman 1984's successful release plan of action for the eagerly awaited Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow, which has been a victim of constant release date delays owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Making big changes to its plans, Black Widow has now shifted its prior release date of May 7 to July 9. Moreover, Black Widow won't just be hitting theatres but will also stream on Disney+ simultaneously, for an additional USD 30.

When it comes to Cruella, the Emma Stone starrer retains its May 28 slot but will also be following Black Widow's route with a simultaneous theatre release and Disney+ streaming. As for other highly-awaited Disney movies, the original release date of Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has officially been taken by Black Widow and hence, will now release on September 3. Jacob Tremblay's Luca, which was set to release in theatres on June 18 has been changed to an only Disney+ debut with no extra fee.

Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy, which was supposed to release last year on December 11 will now be releasing on August 13. Ralph Fiennes' The King's Man release date has been delayed from August 20 to December 22. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas starrer Deep Water will release only next year on January 14, shifting from the prior August 13 slot which is now reserved by Free Guy. Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal's Death on the Nile is slated to release next year as well on February 11, months ahead of its prior September 17 release date.

Interestingly, another big MCU movie that everyone is looking forward to; Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington starrer Eternals, has retained its release date, which is November 5.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson CONFIRMS fans will find out what happened to Natasha and Hawkeye in Budapest in Black Widow

Do you agree with Disney's decision to make Black Widow available on Disney+? Or do you think Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff deserved a strictly theatrical release? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Disney

Share your comment ×