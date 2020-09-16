Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow’s release date to be pushed to February 2021 amidst COVID 19?

According to latest reports, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow might face a delay in its November release as Warner Bros. Studio is considering moving the release date to February given the pandemic.

Black Widow might face delay in release amidst the pandemic! Disney is considering a move of the Scarlett Johansson-starring film’s theatrical release date amidst the pandemic, according to reports by Deadline on Tuesday (September 15).

According to Deadline, “Not everyone is ready to go back to the theater, and it’s going to take a long time before moviegoers are comfortable. Warner Bros.’ domestic box office for Tenet, which only made USD 6.7M in its second stateside weekend (technically 3rd) is an indicator of this, of course, with New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco closures being a further stumbling block.”

“As such, exhibition sources tell us that Disney is pondering a theatrical release date move for Black Widow off its November 6 date. There’s no concrete idea of where it goes, whether it's somewhere in December or next year yet. It could easily move to Marvel’s The Eternals release date of February 12 next year,” the outlet reported.

There is also some talk of Soul moving to Disney+. “A Disney insider today disputed claims that Soul was moving to Disney Plus. The pic is currently scheduled for a November 20 theatrical release against MGM’sNo Time to Die,” the outlet also clarified.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson on feminist themes in Black Widow: It's reflective of the Time's Up and #MeToo movement

Share your comment ×