Scarlett Johansson talks about her baby Cosmo, reveals he's 'great' and 'making all the fun discoveries'

Scarlett Johansson is relishing every minute she spends with her four-month-old baby Cosmo. In an interview with People, the 37-year-old actress exclaimed that he is doing 'great' and that he is currently 'making all the fun discoveries' that newborns make.

"It's the best," she says, teasing, "I mean, feet, who knew? There they are. Life-changing." The Black Widow actress says Cosmo does "everything" when it comes to his tiny toes, sharing that he'll "stare at them, pull on them, chew on them. It's just unbelievable. She continues. "I mean, can you imagine you never realized you had feet and then you looked down and there they are? You're like, 'Whoa.' "

Meanwhile, Johansson shares Cosmo with Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, 39, with whom she got married in October 2020. Though this is Jost's first kid, she also has a seven-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy. She shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, 39. After just three years of marriage, the former couple split in 2017. As per PEOPLE, speaking of Rose Dorothy, Scarlett revealed that she's only just discovered that her mother is a Hollywood A-lister. Scarlett's voiceover performance in the forthcoming animated film Sing 2, which opens in cinemas on December 22nd, has piqued the seven-year- old's interest.

"Although it's probably more abstract to her. Like she just recently figured out how animated movies work because that's kind of a surreal, kind of concept," she said as per PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Sing 2 hits theaters on December 22.

