Scarlett Johansson talks about pricey skincare and reveals her favorites

Scarlett Johansson, the renowned Hollywood actress, has made headlines not just for her acting prowess but also for her foray into the world of skincare with her brand, The Outset. In a recent Nordstrom Beauty event in New York City, Scarlett Johansson opened up about her journey into the beauty industry, her husband Colin Jost's unexpected role as a guinea pig, and the products they both love.

ALSO READ: The first time I got married I...': When Scarlett Johansson opened up about her marriage with Ryan Reynolds, says she 'romanticized it'

Scarlett Johansson's unique approach to product testing

When it comes to developing products for her skincare line, The Outset, Scarlett Johansson takes a unique approach by turning to an unlikely source for product testing - her husband, Colin Jost. Speaking at a Nordstrom Beauty event, she shared, “He’s like my guinea pig for all of this stuff.” This candid revelation highlights the couple's playful involvement in their skincare routines, making it a relatable and charming aspect of her brand.

A shared skincare journey

Scarlett Johansson expressed her desire to have a skincare regimen that both she and her husband could use. "We always wanted one set of skincare products on our counter that Colin and I could both use," she explained. Their commitment to skincare doesn't stop at home; they even take their favorite products with them when they travel. This shared commitment to skincare underscores the universality of The Outset products, suitable for all genders and skin types.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN joins Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and more at Milan Fashion Week extravaganza

The Outset's star product

Scarlett Johansson revealed that the product she and Colin Jost battle over the most is The Outset's Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, priced at an affordable $46. Scarlett humorously shared, “It’s the one thing Colin and I do battle about — I never thought my husband would be using a serum!” This insight adds a personal touch to her brand, showcasing the serum's popularity among both men and women.

One of Scarlett Johansson's current favorites from The Outset is the Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream, available at Nordstrom for $54. She even uses it during the day because of its creamy, hydrating finish and the brightening effects of niacinamide. At a price point that's accessible compared to many luxury skincare products, this night cream is making waves in the beauty industry."I still look back at photos of me on the red carpet in my twenties, and I'm like, 'I remember that pimple,'" she told PEOPLE last year.

Advertisement

The Outset is built upon the foundation of clean ingredients and a simplified daily skincare routine. Scarlett Johansson's own struggle with acne served as the inspiration for the brand. She emphasized the importance of having a straightforward three-step routine consisting of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, which led to a clearer complexion for her. This approach sets The Outset apart from the crowded skincare market.

Scarlett Johansson's confidence in her products

Scarlett Johansson's transition from Hollywood to the beauty industry has been met with a level of skepticism, which she candidly acknowledges. However, her confidence in The Outset products shines through. She describes them as reliable and points out the transparency regarding their ingredients and benefits, likening them to the "white tee shirt of skincare" that pairs well with other products.

ALSO READ: 'She's a piece of something': Scarlett Johansson once slammed portrayal of Black Widow in Robert Downey Jr starrer USD 623 millon movie