Scarlett Johansson tries to get daughter to recognise her in Home Alone; Her reaction will leave you in splits

Scarlett Johansson is revisiting some of her old movies! The 36-year-old Black Widow star spoke with People magazine recently about a snow day she shared with her 6-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy. “We definitely dug back into the nostalgic ’90s movies,” Scarlett said, explaining that she and Rose had started watching the Home Alone movies. Scarlett added that she was particularly excited to show her daughter the third instalment in the franchise, which featured her first on-screen appearance when she was 11!

“I just wanted her to make the discovery,” she laughed. “Of course, she didn’t because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now? And I said, ‘Who’s that person?!’ She was like, ‘You?’” For the unversed, Scarlett shares Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, who she split from in 2017.

Just last week, the actress also opened up about how she tricked her daughter into eating healthy. Speaking to People, Scarlett said, "It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy." She revealed that she follows the 'one bite rule' which she learned from her own mum. "I think (it‘s best) just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore — Everybody has a different palate,” the MCU actress said.

She added, "I’ve never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn’t like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. I’m just like, ’If you don’t like carrots, you don’t have to eat them.’ But just offer a variety as much as possible. And then I think, as you get older your palate develops, and you get out of those habits."

