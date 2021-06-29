Scarlett Johansson ventures into the beauty industry as she announces her upcoming skincare line

Scarlett Johansson recently announced her plans to start her own beauty and skincare line. Scroll down to see what she said.

Avengers star Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch something big! The Black Widow actress recently revealed that she’s launching her own skincare line. Expected to drop by 2022, Scarlett discussed the plans of the launch with WWD and detailed how she was inspired by her mother’s passion for self-care for the upcoming line. “I’ve been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a child. My mother instilled in me a passion for self-care from my early teenage years,” she shared.

Describing the goal she had in mind while creating this, she said “the goal of creating something true to me. The result is a clean, accessible approach to beauty.” She’ll partner with her cofounder, Kate Foster on the collection and line. “I met Scarlett almost two years ago. She shared her brand vision with me and right away, I was thinking about how we could turn it into a reality. It has been an incredible experience working alongside her and we are thrilled to have the support and partnership of The Najafi Companies to help the brand achieve its full potential,” Kate shared with WWD.

Apart from her exciting beauty brand launch, the actress is also gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated Black Widow. In a new promo of the film her character Natasha Romanoff gearing up for a duel with her nemesis and prior to that, she's seen discussing his unique powers. Taskmaster's abilities remain the focus of the new promo as we learn how he controls his army.

The teaser hints at an epic showdown between Natasha and the Taskmaster and we bet fans can't wait to watch it soon. The clip also reveals what makes Taskmaster one of the deadliest Marvel villains as it suggests how his character can mimic anybody’s movements and fighting styles, thus making him immune to any attack.

