Scarlett Johansson wasn’t 1st choice to play Natasha Romanoff; Recalls being ‘pretty bummed’ about rejection

Actress Scarlett Johansson who is best known for her role in Marvel’s Black Widow, surprisingly, wasn’t the first choice to play Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently the actress opened up about losing the role at first. While appearing on BBC Radio 1 via Screen Rant, the 36-year-old said that she was “pretty bummed” when she didn’t get the role, but it’s something the “happens all the time.”

“I was a big fan of the first Iron Man. And I wanted to work with Jon [Favreau] and Robert [Downey Jr.] and then I did not get the role and I was pretty bummed about that, happens all the time,” Scarlett said. “Then, I fatefully — several weeks later, the actor who was cast in the role originally was not able to do it because of a scheduling conflict. So, Jon called me and we met again and I said, ‘Yes, I’m extremely available still,’” she added.

“If anybody ever asks me about what advice I have to other actors who are trying to make it I say, ‘Every opportunity is an opportunity to work, and you’ll never get a better call than when you thought you lost a job then got it.’ I was so excited to have a second chance at it,” she added. If you didn’t know, British actress Emily Blunt was originally offered that role but had to turn it down because of scheduling conflicts, she had a contractual obligation to star in Gulliver’s Travels at the time.

