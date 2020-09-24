Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Richard Madden's Eternals get new release dates amid the COVID 19 pandemic

MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans will have to wait until next year for a Marvel movie to hit theatres as films like Black Widow and Eternals have postponed their release dates again owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid Christopher Nolan's Tenet underperforming at the US box-office due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney is taking some major precautions by delaying the release dates of some of their biggest films, including the highly-awaited Marvel movies. According to Variety, their 2020 calendar will now have Pixar's Soul releasing on November 20, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy releasing on December 11 and Death on The Nile, starring Gal Gadot and our very own Ali Fazal, releasing on December 18 instead of October 23.

MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, who saw Spider-Man: Far From Home as the last Marvel film in theatres, will now have to wait until next year for their Marvel dose with Black Widow shifting its release date one more time from November 6, 2020, to May 7, 2021. This move comes after Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 release date being pushed again from October 2, 2020, to Christmas 2020. Moreover, Eternals, which is jam-packed with star power including Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington, will also see a release date postponement from February 12, 2021, to November 5, 2021.

Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in Eternals, applauded Marvel Studios' move to delay the release date as he tweeted, "Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one. Take care of yourselves. I promise it’ll be worth the wait!"

Check out Kumail Nanjiani's tweet on Eternals' new release date below:

Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one. Take care of yourselves. I promise it’ll be worth the wait! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 23, 2020

Moreover, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu, has moved its release date from May 7, 2021, to July 9, 2021.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story will now release on December 10, 2021, as opposed to its December 18, 2020, release date. Deep Water, starring lovebirds Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas has shifted its release date from November 13, 2020, to August 13, 2021. As for Ralph Fiennes' The King's Man, the release date has been moved ahead to February 12, 2021, from February 26, 2021.

