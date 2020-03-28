Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose is all set to be the flower girl at her wedding with Colin Jost?

Scarlett Johansson got engaged to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost in May. The couple dated for two years before formally announcing their engagement to the public.

Scarlett Johansson got engaged to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. The stunning couple dated for two years before formally announcing their engagement to the public. The latest news reports on the Black Widow star state that her daughter Rose will be the flower girl at her wedding to Colin Jost. Reports state that the couple has often been spotted with Scarlett Johansson's five-year-old daughter Rose. The Black Widow star shares her daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. There has been a lot of speculation about the couple's wedding, but the actress has not yet announced any formal wedding date.

As per reports in People, the Marriage Story actress always tries to make sure that her daughter has the best values. Scarlett Johansson reveals that she taught her daughter things like avoid wastage of food and being more friendly towards the environment that surrounds us. The actress who essays Natasha Romanoff in the much-awaited Black Widow, states further that there are things like being more aware of how our actions affect other people's lives is something that she wants to teach her daughter.

Furthermore, the Jojo Rabbit actress also adds that once her daughter Rose told her not to make use of plastic straws. The Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson says that she did not teach any of this to her daughter and yet the little one was aware of it. Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow has now been postponed from its original release date of May 1.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow's release postponed amid COVID 19 scare)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More