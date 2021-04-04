Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost makes a HILARIOUS cameo during her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race

Colin Jost crashes Scarlett Johansson's appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race and the result is hilarious

Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race and while her appearance on the show was a major surprise for the contestants, they were in for an even bigger treat as her husband Colin Jost also made a cameo. Johansson during her appearance spoke to the queens and gave them advice before they filmed their Henny! I Shrunk The Drag Queens challenge. Much to her and everyone's surprise, Jost suddenly crashed her video call with a hilarious question.

While the Black Widow actress prepped the contestants by giving them some key advice on shooting in front of the green screen and asked them to believe in themselves and have conviction during the shoot, it was Jost who stole the show with his question at the end. After ScarJo ended her talk with the contestants asking them if they had any doubts, Colin crashed her video call and asked, "I have one guest question. The movie, will it be called Size Queens?"

The actress was seen as surprised by his appearance as the contestants. Colin's question was soon answered by Rosé who said, "Hopefully...because you're looking at a room full of size queens." Johansson was seen laughing hard at Rosé's response at the end of their interaction.

Check out how Colin Jost crashed Scarlett Johansson's RuPaul's Drag Race appearance

Scarlett and Colin tied the knot in October 2020. Given the pandemic situation, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony. The couple had previously made an appearance together on Saturday Night Live as well. Johansson who is popular for starring in the Marvel films is now gearing up for the release of her much-awaited Black Widow in the franchise.

ALSO READ: Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff hints at ‘unfinished business’

Share your comment ×