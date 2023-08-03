Scenes From a Marriage: How did the movie reshape Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s friendship?

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's on-screen chemistry during the 2021 Venice Film Festival left fans in awe as they promoted HBO's limited series Scenes From a Marriage. Based on Ingmar Bergman's classic 1973 miniseries, the show portrayed the actors as a married couple navigating a challenging divorce. In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Chastain reveals that the intense project took a toll on their real-life friendship. Read on to find out how.

A strained friendship between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac after grueling role

Chastain admits that working on Scenes From a Marriage was emotionally demanding. While she cherishes her friendship with Oscar Isaac, she acknowledges that their bond has changed since filming the series. The complexities of their on-screen relationship, filled with love and animosity, left an impact on their off-screen dynamic. This prompted Chastain to seek some distance for a breather after the project. "I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same. We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much 'I love you, I hate you' in that series," Chastain shared.

Finding catharsis in acting

Despite the challenges, Chastain remains passionate about her acting career, describing it as a source of joy and catharsis. The Oscar winner cherishes the opportunity to portray diverse and emotionally charged characters. However, she emphasizes that once the cameras stop rolling, she leads a quiet and peaceful life, keeping the emotional turmoil of her characters separate from her personal life. "I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences. They're so out of this world and feel like they're mine. But then I live a very quiet life. I don't have to have these tortured things in my life. I play them and I experience them, and then I come home and I live quietly and peacefully," Chastain stated.

Both Chastain and Isaac's performances in 'Scenes From a Marriage' earned critical acclaim, with Isaac securing an Emmy nomination and both actors receiving Golden Globe nominations. The fireworks displayed as they portrayed their characters' emotional conflicts left a lasting impression on viewers and critics alike. Beyond their on-screen achievements, Chastain also shares her concerns about the SAG-AFTRA strike, advocating for fair wages and support for industry professionals. As 'Scenes From a Marriage' continues to stream on HBO Max, audiences can appreciate the talent and dedication of these two gifted actors, even as they navigate the complexities of friendship amidst the intensity of their craft.

