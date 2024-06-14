‘Scent Was A Big Part Of That’: Judd Law Expands On The Stinky Perfume He Used While Filming Firebrand

To better their performances, some actors come up with creative techniques that will lead to elevating the quality of their performances. Some opt for a traditional route of method action and take an unconventional route for that.

However, in Judd Law’s case, the method he opted for was a little too unconventional. He utilized stinky perfume that had a blood and feces smell while filming the Firebrand movie. Read ahead as he expands on using it.

Judd Law on using a stinky perfume

On June 11, during the Tribeca Festival premiere of Firebrand, Law spoke to People about why he used a stinky perfume while shooting the film. He called it, “A Stincky Method.”

The actor said that Karim Aïnouz creates a 360-degree environment for acting and one does not know where the camera is. He mentioned it includes all types of shots and it creates a world.

The Sherlock Holmes actor said that sometimes they had rooms where they would keep the windows open making the room cold, in response, they would wrap in their furs. He said, “Always animals present, which was true to the time, so me smelling bad was just an addition to that.”

Law revealed that he learned that Henry had a stench because he had rotten legs and he thought that it would be interesting for people around him who had to “faun over him and do his every desire (while) also sort of holding back this retch.”

The actor portrays the role of King Henry VIII in the new film opposite Alicia Vikander who plays Katherine Parr.

Jude Law discusses the stinky perfume during Cannes Film Festival

Firebrand premiered at 2023’s Cannes Film Festival. As per the outlet, during its premiere, the lead of the film, Law spoke about this perfume.

The actor said at first he used it 'very subtly' and thought that he would use it and that would result in having an impact. But when the director of the film got “ahold” of it, “it just became a spray-fest,” said Law during the film’s press conference.

Karim told People that he decided to make the film because he was surprised to know how little Katherine Parr (played by Alicia Vikender) is remembered in today’s media.

The director said, “Everybody knows about Henry VIII and so many movies about the women that he killed but the one that stayed alive there's so little about." Karim expressed he hopes that it is just the start of a part of history and “acknowledging” the amazing work she did which should be celebrated.

Alicia Vikander and Jude Law starrer Firebrand hit the theatres on June 14.

