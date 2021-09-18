Schitt’s Creek’ creator Dan Levy partners with Netflix; Signs film and TV deal

Dan Levy has become a demanded commodity in Hollywood as a result of the enormous success of "Schitt's Creek," and he is now the latest celebrity to sign on with Netflix. According to Deadline, Levy has recently signed a "first look feature deal" as well as an overall agreement for scripted content, "under which he'll write and produce."

However, the first movie under this new contract will be a romantic comedy film in which he will serve as writer, director, producer, and star. According to Deadline, the new contract will begin in July 2022, when his existing three-year overall agreement with ABC Signature expires. “Netflix offered ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” said Levy in a statement. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film,” he added. “A full circle moment.”

“Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective,” said Scott Stuber, as per Deadline who is Netflix head of global film, and Bela Bajaria, head of global series, in a joint statement. “His work on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”

Meanwhile, prior to the start of his new contract next year, Levy has three live-action projects in the works for ABC Signature, as well as the animated comedy “Standing By” for Hulu.

