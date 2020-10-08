Schitt’s Creek: Dan Levy SLAMS Comedy Central India for censoring gay kissing scene: Says #LoveIsLove

Schitt’s Creek alum Dan Levy recently called out Comedy Central India for editing out a scene of two men kissing. Scroll down what Levy had to say about this “hurtful statement.”

Dan Levy is calling out Comedy Central India. The 37-year-old Schitt’s Creek actor spoke out after the network’s social media account removed a scene that included two men kissing. “You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message #loveislove,” he wrote in response.

In the clip, his character David plays spin the bottle alongside Dustin Milligan‘s Ted, as well as Emily Hampshire‘s Stevie, Annie Murphy‘s Alexis and Noah Reid‘s character Patrick. A kiss between Stevie and Alexis is shown, but when Ted’s spin lands on David, the actual kiss is cut from the clip.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

“I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time,” he clarified later.

