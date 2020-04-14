Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire wants to play Marvel’s She Hulk or Spider Woman: I would be good at it

Actress Emily Hampshire, known for her role in popular sitcom Schitt's Creek, says she wants to play Marvel’s She-Hulk or Spider-Woman. Here's what she had to say.

Growing up watching these Marvel superheroes saving the world, we all wanted to be like them. Just like all the Marvel fans have a favourite superhero they have always dreamed of playing on the big screens, Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire revealed who wants to play. During her recent interview, the actress who plays the role of Stevie Budd in the popular comedy show stated that she would love to feature as She-Hulk or Spider-Woman. The 38-year-old actor had previously expressed her interest in the role of Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman.

As Marvel has still not decided who will play the role of She-Hulk in the upcoming series, in an interview with ComicBook, the actress said she would love to play the marvel characters and believes she would be good at it. “I didn't know where that came from, but wherever it came from, I agree and I like it. I would be just good at it. I would be so into that,” she said. Speaking about She-Hulk, the actress said she did not know the character was so cool. “You think of She-Hulk and muscles and stuff, but the person who's behind it is just such a cool character,” she added.

After featuring in the show for 6 seasons, Emily said goodbye to the sitcom earlier this month. Just last week, her co-star and producer of the show, Dan Levy posted a tribute to the show, his fellow cast members and the fans. “This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful,” he wrote.

