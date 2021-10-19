Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy marries Graham Outerbridge; Dan Levy posts a cute candid photo from the wedding

Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy tied the knot with actor-producer boyfriend Graham Outerbridge over the weekend. The actress took to her social media to confirm the news as she wrote, "Bells are ringing 10.16.2021" along with a photobooth print of photos with her husband. Sarah's brother, Dan Levy also celebrated his sister's wedding in the most special way by sharing an inside photo from the ceremony that caught the siblings in a candid moment.

Sarah and Graham were surrounded by friends and family on their special day as the duo tied the knot at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California as per Page Six. Sarah's co-star and older brother, Dan taking to Instagram, shared a photo from the wedding where everyone was seen dancing their hearts out.

Sharing the inside photo, Dan wrote, "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahlevy."

Check out Dan Levy's post HERE

While Graham didn't share a post about his wedding, he re-shared a video on his Instagram story that gave a glimpse of his first dance with Sarah Levy after the wedding. The couple looked stunningly in love in the adorable video which was originally shared by Blair McGregor.

Sarah and Outerbridge have reportedly been together since 2018. The producer first went Insta official with Levy in 2018 after he posted a vacation photo with her. Graham is also known to gush about Sarah in his social media posts and previously wrote the sweetest message for her after Schitt's Creek success as "She's the most talented and graceful person I've met, and I'm luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!"

ALSO READ: Neil Patrick Harris has a special message for Dan Levy after watching Schitt's Creek finale amid quarantine