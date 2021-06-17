Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy reveals she once 'licked' Chris Martin's sweat; Find out why

On a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Annie Murphy played a game in which she revealed this rather embarrassing truth about herself.

Ew, David! Annie Murphy's Schitt's Creek character Alexis would say exactly that if her brother 'licked' someone's sweat. Turns out, the actress herself did it ages ago. On a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Annie Murphy played a game in which she revealed this rather embarrassing truth about herself. She starred alongside Seth Meryers and the duo had to tell a story that was either truthful or fictitious.

For her turn, Annie revealed that she once licked Coldplay's Chris Martin's sweat. Yes, you read that right. Annie revealed that the incident took place ages ago, at least 10 years ago, when attended a Coldplay concert. "I once licked Chris Martin's sweat off my own hand," Annie revealed during the game.

Her revelation naturally left them stunned. Annie elaborated further saying that it happened while the singer was participating in a meet-and-greet with fans. Seth and Jimmy were visibly surprised with Annie's tale. Jimmy said, "(You) grabbed him, and he pulled away, and then you had his sweat on your hand, and your immediate reaction was to lick it off?" This prompted Annie to confirm the story.

This was much before Annie got famous for her beloved role as Alexis in the award winning comedy Schitt's Creek. She explained, "It was something that—I didn't plan it. It was just a voice in my head that was like, 'You need to do it.' And I did it." After her successful stint in Schitt's, Annie will be seen in Russian Doll season 2 and a brand new show Kevin Can F*** Himself which is already airing in the US.

