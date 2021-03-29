Schitt's Creek's Rosebud Motel is up for sale at 1.6 million USD without THIS key element of the show

Schitt's Creek's landmark Rosebud motel is up for sale and is priced at 1.6 million USD.

Schitt's Creek's famous Rosebud motel is now up for sale. The motel which was featured in every episode of the Emmy-award winning show is based in Mono, Ontario, and is known as Hockley Motel. As per a Deadline report, the motel is now up for sale at 1.6 million USD. Ever since the success of the show, the motel has now become a huge landmark. Before the show, the motel was known to have housed Canadian basketball recruits.

While it would be a dream come true for a Schitt's Creek fan to own the famed Rosebud motel from the show, it has been reported that the motel is up for sale without the Rosebud sign. While the motel has been shut for business, it has in the past few years become a tourist destination for fans of the show.

As per The Guardian, the Hockley motel consists of 10-rooms and sits on 6.7 acres of land along Hockley Road. The motel appears in Schitt's Creek in the first episode itself as Eugene Levy's Danny Rose and family find themselves amid a financial soup and are stripped off their riches as they take shelter at the motel.

While outdoor shots for the show were done at the Hockley motel site, the indoor scenes allegedly done at The Rosebud were filmed in studios around the Toronto area, as per Deadline. With the motel now open for sale, there is a possibility of the site getting a makeover into a Schitt's Creek themed motel.

