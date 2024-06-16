School Spirits Season 2 Announces New Cast Members And Returning Favorites; Deets

Are you up for returning to school? The second season of School Spirits is coming as Paramount+ has announced that production has been started. The first season debuted on March 9, 2023, and the finale was released on April 12. Following the success of the drama, the streaming service renewed it for a follow-up season in June 2023. Here’s what you need to know about the new cast members and who’s returning to reprise their roles.

The cast: both new and returning

All current series regulars from Season 1 — Peyton List as Maddie, Kristian Ventura as Simon, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire and Milo Manheim as Wally — will return. Also, we have Josh Zuckerman (aka Mr. Martin), who has also been promoted to series regular along with returning recurring stars Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, and Maria Dizzia Maddie’s mom.

New faces in season 2 include Jess Gabor (Shameless) as Janet Hamilton, Zack Calderon (The Wilds) as Diego Herrera, Miles Elliot (The Amazing Spider-Man) as Yuri, and Cihang Ma as Quinn.

About the season 2

Showrunner Oliver Goldstick and producers Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud earlier told J-14 that they have “lots of thoughts” on the upcoming season.

“Oh, we got ’em. We have lots of thoughts,” Nate said, with Olivier joking, “We can’t share them. We’ll have to kill you.”

Paramount+ says that Season 2 continues where the first season finale ended. Maddie now knows what happened to her, even though she is still stuck in the afterlife. To recover her stolen life, she needs to bring her companions from the living and spectral worlds together.

As of now, no release date has been announced for Season 2, but we can expect it to arrive this fall. All eight episodes of School Spirits Season 1 are available on Paramount+.

