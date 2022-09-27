Scientology 'created a distance between' former couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman claims new book
A new book has made explosive claims about the role of Scientology in distancing Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman during their marriage.
A new book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder has made explosive claims about former couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's marriage. The book speaks about the role of Scientology in distancing Cruise from Kidman who was considered a "negative influence" by the church as per the book.
In his new book, Rinder, a former high-ranking church officer speaks about the time during Cruise and Kidman's marriage when the actor had begun to ignore Scientology head David Miscavige’s calls while filming in London for Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut. As per Page Six, Rinder claims to bring Cruise back to Scientology Marty Rathbun, a top church exec was sent to the UK by Miscavige to audit Cruise — a process through which the subject is walked through events in their life to relieve negativity and reach a level of "clear."
According to Mike, it was this process that gradually drew the actor back into the world of Scientology. He also mentions in the book how this reassociation, "created a distance between [Cruise] and Nicole." Rinder also mentions in his book that the church apparently felt threatened by Kidman’s influence over Cruise and claims, "Rathbun worked with [Hollywood lawyer] Bert Fields to hire infamous PI Anthony Pellicano to spy on Nicole and tap her phone", via Page Six.
Rinder's book also claims that Scientology head Miscavige was s happy that the "negative influence" of Nicole was no longer "dragging Tom away" after the couple split in 2001.
