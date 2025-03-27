Scooby-Doo is Back to Solve Ghost Cases As Netflix Announces First Ever Live-Action Series For Iconic Show; Find Out Here

Netflix has a huge surprise for millennials! The streamer stunned everyone by announcing a live-action Scooby-Doo series. This big news comes nearly half a century after the franchise debuted, following dozens of animated adaptations and a few live-action films.

If you're wondering what the series will focus on this time, it’s the usual paranormal mystery—but with a twist. The show will delve into the origins of the Mystery Inc. gang, exploring how they first came together.

Netflix took to X to announce the live-action Scooby-Doo series, stating: “In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy—who may have witnessed a supernatural murder.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners, taking fans back to the case that started it all.

Based on the classic Scooby-Doo characters by Hanna-Barbera, the series will explore the gang’s final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears. Shaggy and Daphne find themselves caught in a haunting mystery—one that also involves a lost Great Dane puppy, Scooby-Doo.

The lovable Great Dane may have witnessed a supernatural murder, prompting scientific townie Velma and the mysterious Fred to join the investigation.

As the gang works on the case, they are plagued by eerie nightmares that threaten to reveal their deepest secrets.

Advertisement

The live-action Scooby-Doo series will be executive-produced by Scott Rosenberg and Josh Appelbaum, alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman.

Previously, Scooby-Doo was adapted into live-action films, including Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004).

While the first film featured Rowan Atkinson as the villain, both movies starred Matthew Lillard, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Linda Cardellini in the lead roles.