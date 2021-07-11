Scooter Braun and wife Yael temporarily split after 7 years of marriage; Duo not planning to divorce: Report

Reports suggest that music mogul Scooter Braun and his wife Yael have separated after going through a rough patch for months.

Music mogul Scooter Braun has reportedly split from his wife Yael after seven years of marriage. A source close to the couple informed Page Six about the details of their relationship and revealed why they decided to take a break. As per the source, Scooter and Yael had been going through a rough patch over the past months and hence took the decision to split.

Scooter and Yael reportedly haven't decided to divorce but are on a break. As per Page Six and insider informed, "They’re friends." It seems Scooter and Yael's separation has been known to industry folks even though the couple hasn't made any official statement about the same. In fact, on July 6, Braun had also shared a post on Instagram to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

In his recent anniversary post for wife Yael, Braun wrote, "Thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary."

The couple reportedly began dating in 2013 and tied the knot after a year of togetherness. Scooter and Yael share three kids, Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2.

While Braun is known to be a big name in the music industry as he handles artists such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, his wife Yael is the founder of the F**k Cancer foundation.

Neither Braun nor his wife has yet made any official announcement about their separation.

ALSO READ: Scooter Braun breaks his silence on Taylor Swift feud: I offered to sell the catalogue back, her team refused

Share your comment ×