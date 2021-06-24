Scooter Braun breaks his silence on Taylor Swift feud: I offered to sell the catalogue back, her team refused

Music Mogul Scooter Braun opens up about the Taylor Swift feud. He regrets that Taylor had that kind of reaction to the deal. Read further to know more.

Scooter Braun recently showed up on the cover of Variety and discussed the feud that went on between him and the pop star Taylor Swift. The controversy began when Scooter Braun purchased the label ‘Big Machine’, which originally owned the music rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums. The albums upon release had been quite successful and contributed to Taylor’s global stardom. Reportedly, Scooter later sold Swift’s master to Shamrock for $300 million. The singer-songwriter publicly spoke about Scooter and the music mogul faced a massive backlash from her numerous fans.

Speaking to Variety, he spoke about the feud and said, “All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

He further spoke about the personal nature of the backlash and said that the word that struck him was ‘bully’. He said that he is firmly against anyone who bullies people and likes to lead with appreciation. “The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me. In the long run, I’m happy for my life’s work to be the legacy I leave behind,” said Scooter.

Also Read| Taylor Swift SLAMS Scooter Braun for selling master recordings; Says ‘My music was sold without my knowledge’

Share your comment ×