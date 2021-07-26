Scooter Braun DELETES all social media accounts after filing for divorce from wife Yael

Scooter Braun recently made some major changes to his social media accounts. On Sunday, Braun abruptly left social media as eagle-eyed fans noted that he had vanished from both platforms, Twitter and Instagram. The 40-year-old music mogul's bold decision of deleting his social media handles comes only a few days after he filed for divorce from his long-time wife, Yael Cohen.

Interestingly, many of Braun's fans noticed that his former spouse's Instagram account was still active, with many pictures featuring him still not deleted. As per Just Jared, the pair, who married in 2014, first announced their separation a few weeks ago but made things official earlier this week. The couple's divorce news has surprised fans the most since Scooter posted an Instagram photo on their anniversary just a few days before their split with a loving caption for his wife.

However, Scooter and Yael have not spoken out about their divorce since the news surfaced. A source via Page Six said that the two are still "friends," and that they are still living together despite their divorce. The duo also share three children - Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart 2, for whom Braun and Cohen are filing for joint custody as per Page Six.

Meanwhile, Scooter who is well known for working with Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and Ariana Grande was previously embroiled in a public dispute with Taylor Swift when his business purchased the label that held the recordings of her first six albums. During the disagreement, Taylor referred to Scooter as a "manipulative bully," and he accused her supporters of making death threats to his family.

