Scooter Braun reportedly checked into an 'intense spiritual' retreat prior to his split from wife Yael

Music mogul Scooter Braun has recently been in the news for reports of separation from his wife Yael after seven years of marriage. According to Page Six, the couple has split and is taking a temporary break from each other and have no plans to divorce. Braun's split came as a surprise considering he recently shared a social media post celebrating their wedding anniversary. Page Six has stated that the couple's separation has been known to Braun and Yael's close friends since a while.

It has now been reported that prior to the couple's split, Braun reportedly attended a retreat that he previously spoke about during his June appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast. Braun in his interaction mentioned what led to him heading for the retreat when he said, "A very dark thought came into my head — the ultimate ‘I’m not enough;’ the ultimate ‘I shouldn’t be here.’ I immediately thought — what are you doing here? And I’ve never gone that dark. And I signed up for the Hoffman Project the next day."

The Hoffman Project as per Page Six consists of a seven-day retreat program that is about "soul searching" through a healing process. The program has previously seen celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Sienna Miller among others who also checked in for it.

As for Braun's relationship with Yael, it seems the couple was going through a rough patch for several months as per Page Six. The couple also shares three children, Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2, together.

