Scooter Braun is rooting for a Justin Bieber & BTS collab post Yummy singer's Twitter chat with Jungkook

After Jungkook showered Justin Bieber with some Twitter love over his latest single Yummy, Scooter Braun is rooting for a JB and BTS collab and teased the possibility on his Instagram page. Read below for more details.

2020 started on a good note for Justin Bieber as he shared the first song from his upcoming album titled Yummy. Along with a trippy music video, Justin had Beliebers screaming with joy with another chart-topper. One famous personality who is a big fan of Yummy and showed his appreciation for JB's song on Twitter is BTS' golden maknae Jungkook. Sharing the link of Yummy's MV on BTS' official Twitter page, Jungkook posted a heart and thumbs up emoticon along with '#yummy #jk.' The I Don't Care singer tweeted back with a simple, "Thanks guys,"

This indeed had ARMY excited for a possible collaboration between the two, which was first teased by Justin when he wished Jungkook on his 22nd birthday on September 1, 2019. "Happy bday #JUNGKOOK. They ain’t ready now watch this tweet go crazy," Bieber had tweeted which immediately broke the Internet! The 25-year-old singer's manager Scooter Braun is definitely up for something much more and that's a collab between Biebs and BTS! Taking to his Instagram page and sharing the screenshot of BTS' tweet for Yummy, Scooter had Beliebers and ARMY collectively screaming out loud.

Check out Scooter Braun's IG post below:

In the caption, Scooter tagged Justin, BTS and the latter's management team Big Hit Entertainment with a curious eyes emoticon.

This makes us very happy!

Would you like a collab between Justin Bieber and BTS? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BTS' upcoming album Map of the Soul; 7 will release on February 21, 2020.

