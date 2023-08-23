Scooter Braun seems unbothered as he vacations with childhood friends amid Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato controversy

Scooter Braun's not having the best year so far, as he has been losing his big-profile clients left and right. Earlier this week rumors of his longtime business partner Justin Bieber splitting from him surfaced, even though they were quickly denied by the latter's rep, there was another storm coming for the manager. Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, one of the biggest pop stars in the industry reportedly took the decision to leave the 42-year-old's agency. But if you thought this would damper Braun's spirits, surprisingly you'd be wrong.

In the last few days, many might think, it has all been going south for the infamous manager, but one look at his Instagram is sure to leave you shocked. In the last couple of days, Braun has taken to the social media app, to share photos of himself and his childhood friends vacationing without a worry in the world.

He even posted a cryptic message a couple of days ago, it included a video of the 42-year-old looking relaxed on a chopper ride, while the next picture was of a quote from Lucius Annaeus Seneca, an ancient Rome philosopher, it read, "True happiness is to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future, not to amuse ourselves with either hopes or fears but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is sufficient, for he that is so wants nothing." The statement can assumed to be about Braun's current situation. He then posted a photo of himself and his buddies on a boat, seemingly having the time of their lives.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato split from Scooter Braun

Billboard reported that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato had opted to go their separate ways from Scooter Braun. The 42-year-old is widely acknowledged for his role as a popular manager, but what really made him known to the public outside of the industry, was his feud with Taylor Swift. In addition to this, the Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin also split with Scooter. While Balvin initially joined Braun's SB Projects in 2019, he chose to leave the company in May of 2023.

Meanwhile, there were rumors that Justin Bieber who was discovered by Braun also be considering leaving the manager, however, a rep for the Baby singer quickly denied the rumors.

