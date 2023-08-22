'Scooter Braun what up': Fans unite to diss the manager after Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato drop him

Scooter Braun might want has not been having the best month so far. Earlier reportedly his long-time business partner and friend Justin Bieber parted ways with him, though those claims were denied by the singer's rep. Now news broke earlier today that two of the agent's biggest stars, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato allegedly ended their contract with him. In the midst of all this, many people, especially Swifties, Taylor Swift fans, have taken to social media to share their reactions to the two pop stars dropping Braun.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato drop manager Scooter Braun

According to Billboard Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have chosen to sever their ties with manager Scooter Braun. The 42-year-old s widely recognized for his role as an influential manager and his feud with Taylor Swift. Additionally, the two were joined by the Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin, who initially signed with Braun's SB Projects in 2019 but departed from the company in May earlier this year. There was speculation that his longtime business partner Justin Bieber is also in the middle of parting ways with him, but the pop star's rep denied the rumors straight up. It was a bit surprising to hear this news, since the 29-year-old has been with Braun since he was found by the manager on YouTube in 2006, and has been with him since his debut.

Fans troll Scooter Braun

As the news of Braun losing two of his biggest stars broke, many took to the Internet to diss the manager, which ultimately proved the unfavorable view the general public holds of him.

A fan wondered what Ariana Grande splitting from her manager meant, "Ariana Grande and Scooter Braun had split ways?!?!? Could this mean something?! - Verified by Billboard." On the other hand, a Swiftie recited lyrics from Taylor Swift's song, This is why we can't have nice things, they said, "But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately.. if only you weren’t so shady." A person on Twitter wondered if the 42-year-old did something to lose his clients, "Question: Did #ScooterBraun do something to lose these high-profile clients?"

Many fans though made a meme fest out of the situation, they started posting about fictional characters dropping the manager. One user posted, "Proto Zoa has split from his manager Scooter Braun, according to intergalactic reports. #Zenon #ScooterBraun #Disney" Another joked, "Jar Jar Binks has reportedly parted ways with Scooter Braun #scooterbraun #starwars."

Meanwhile, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Quavo are still signed with the manager.

