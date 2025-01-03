Scorpions Drummer Mikkey Dee Shares Health Update After Getting Discharged From Hospital; READ

Mikkey Dee, the drummer of Scorpions and the one who previously helmed the throne of percussionists of Motorhead recently shared a health update.

In his shocking revelation, Mikkey Dee divulged he was recently hospitalized for three weeks. In his January 2, 2025 statement that Dee shared on Facebook, the drummer stressed that he was infected with sepsis. The rock and roll artist, in his social media post first thanked everyone who greeted him on Christmas and New Year, as he could not get back with a response back then.

The Swedish musician further continued, “This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis). I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria.”

Praising the hospital staff of Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, which also happens to be Mikkey Dee’s hometown, the musician stated that he was provided with “excellent care." Maintaining that he still has to go through a lot of “recovery and rehab", Dee added he still looks forward to 2025.

“Now I’m working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency,” the drummer added, also stating that in 2025 Scorpions would be completing their 60 years.

The drummer will be seen playing “many exciting gigs around the world” with the Wind of Change act. Concluding his post, Mikkey Dee wished his followers a great year ahead “with good health and lots of Rock n’ Roll!"

Dee previously opened up to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet stating that he had developed Sepsis following an ankle injury. He said that his ankle had swollen and even had a weird shape looking like an “overcooked ham."

The drummer then continued that following the infection he had become very ill because of which he had to reach the hospital by ambulance. As per Dee, the doctors had stated that he had “sky-high values” making him a priority case. The medical professionals cut off whatever was needed, added Mikkey Dee.

Recalling his time at the hospital, Mikkey Dee maintained, “It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I'd be playing drums with Lemmy [Kilmister, late Motörhead frontman] in heaven. I can say that."

The former Motorhead drummer will be kicking off the Las Vegas residency in late February with Scorpions.

