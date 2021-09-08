Scott Disick & Amelia Gray Hamlin are ‘not together’ after Kourtney Kardashian DM leak: Report

Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin are reportedly ‘not together’ and are now ‘doing their own thing’ after Disick’s viral DMs to Younes Bendjima were leaked where Disick criticized Kourtney Kardashian and her present boyfriend Travis Barker. According to ET Canada, Hamlin and Disick have called it quits due to the entire fiasco.

“Scott came back to LA and isn’t planning on going to NYFW anymore,” a source, via ET Canada has claimed. “Amelia is still in New York. Scott’s trying to keep busy with work and stay distracted,” the source, via ET further commented. Previously, a source had also told ET Canada that things were not great between the couple amid the viral DM leak. The source, via ET Canada has also noted that Disick and Hamlin were planning to spend Labor Day weekend together in the Hamptons, but after the issue came upfront, Amelia stayed in NYC while Disick went to the Hamptons alone.

For the unversed, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, had allegedly sent Kardashian’s other ex, Younes Bendjima a direct message about Kourtney and Travis’ romantic Italian trip. The DM from Disick had a snap of Kardashian and Barker kissing each other which he had sent to Bendjima captioning it as, “Yo, is this ch*ck OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy.”

The source, via ET Canada added that Hamlin was trying to understand how Disick and Kardashian co-parent, but the very DM exchange had disappointed her. “Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing,” the source commented, adding that the couple is ‘figuring out’ how to deal with the situation.

