Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship in trouble after his viral DM about ex Kourtney Kardashian?

Scott Disick was recently in the headlines for his leaked DM after Kourtney Kardashian's other ex, Younes Bendjima shared a screengrab of messages allegedly shared by the former. In the messages, Disick was seen throwing shade at Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker's PDA-filled photos from their Italian vacation. It seems this DM scandal hasn't gone down well with Scott's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

According to reports, Hamlin is disappointed with Disick. After subtly making a statement with her "You have a girlfriend" t-shirt, sources close to her informed E! that the model is "very disappointed" with him. Also as per an E! source, the couple's relationship may have been affected by these viral DMs given that they are planning to spend some time apart.

A source informed E! that Scott and Amelia "needed a break from one another, that was clear. Adding further, "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done."

While Disick hasn't publicly responded about the alleged DMs he sent, it was reported that he immediately regretted sending the messages as per sources.

Scott and Kourtney parted ways after being in an on-and-off relationship for years and also share three children together. It has been informed that the reason why the duo parted ways was mainly because of his sobriety and infidelity issues.

Kardashian moved on and found love in Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, with whom she has been friends for a long time. The couple made their relationship official in February 2021 and ever since have indulged in heavy PDA over social media and during public appearances.

